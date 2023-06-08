“Three-peat”: How the Minot girls soccer team learned to dance in the rain

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) -- Life is about learning to dance in the rain.

“It started pouring on us. We all just started dancing and having a good time,” said Emerson Perrin, a junior at Minot High.

The Minot girls’ soccer team faced rain delays in all of their state tournament games, including three delays in the championship game.

“When we had three (delays) that game, we were like, ‘It’s okay, it’s our good luck charm,’” said Perrin.

Sometimes, lightning can strike more than once.

“It’s not going to stop. We’re going to be good for many years… I’m proud of all of the girls, they stepped up and we did it in the end,” said Marissa Thorson, a recently-graduated senior.

The Majettes’ third-straight state title came along with a 51-game unbeaten streak.

“We just can’t stop celebrating,” said Thorson.

Juniors Emerson Perrin and Maicee Burke finished first and second in the west region in both goals and points.

“We know what each other wants. She knows where I want the ball and we work together really well. We’re a really good duo,” said Burke.

After losing nine seniors last year, some players made shifts.

“I really wanted to play offense, I’ve played there my whole life and I’ve never played defense before,” said Thorson.

Thorson moved from winger to outside back.

“If that’s what I had to do to help the team, that’s what I’ll do,” said Thorson.

This year’s state championship felt more special.

“You dream about it and you hope it happens, and then when it does happen… little me is proud of myself right now,” said Perrin.

The Majettes danced in the rain.

“We just didn’t think it was going to happen again and it did. Your worth and your skill is a lot more than you think. You just need to give yourself more credit,” said Perrin.

Now, they’re dancing with another trophy.

The Majettes will be able to defend their state titles on their home turf next spring as the state tournament will be at Duane Carlson Stadium in Minot.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.