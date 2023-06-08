Sports Spotlight: Beulah’s All-Star Softball Coach Kyle Christensen

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - Just a few weeks back, his daughter, Taylor, was in the Sports Spotlight for her accomplishments on the softball diamond. Now, it’s his turn. Beulah’s Softball Coach Kyle Christensen takes this week’s Sports Spotlight.

It’s been a crazy week for Kyle Christensen. On Saturday, he led the Miners to their first-ever Class B state championship. On Monday and Tuesday, he had the opportunity to coach the West’s All-Star team.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind, the three days in Minot were pretty stressful, a lot of anxiety,” said Kyle Christensen. “But we got done what we wanted to get done and this has been a little more relaxing. They contacted me last fall to ask if I wanted to do this and I was pretty confident that Taylor would be on the team, so of course I’ve been looking forward to this since last fall.”

“It makes me so happy that his hard work coaching is getting recognized as well as Brecken and I’s achievements on the field under him, and he just knows so much about the coaching aspect that it’s fun to show that off to all the teams in the state,” said Taylor Christensen, Beulah softball player and West All-Star team member.

Whether it’s his players or his assistant coach, Kyle has left an impact on the people he’s worked with.

“I couldn’t think of anybody else more deserving,” said Cordel Weidner, Beulah’s softball assistant coach. “He’s a great coach, knows the game. In the short amount of time that him and I have been coaching together, I feel like we’ve done some great things for each other and with each other.”

“He treats all of us like his own daughters, so that’s pretty awesome,” said Brecken Bieber, Beulah softball player and West All-Star team member. “Sometimes, there’s coaches who kind of have their favorites, but he’s not that one, I don’t think.”

Though these accolades reflect his hard work and success, Coach Christensen doesn’t think the focus should be on him.

“Well, the focus has always been on the girls. I just do what I can to try to help them,” said Kyle Christensen. “One thing I talk about with the girls a lot is everything I do and say as a coach is meant to help them improve and get better. The focus is always the girls and helping them achieve their goals.”

