Sculpture stolen from ND Museum of Art found near dumpster

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The sculpture that went missing from the North Dakota Museum of Art last October was found near a dumpster behind a bar.

The ‘Garden Circle’, the piece of art that went missing, had been a fixture at the museum since 1998. It disappeared Halloween weekend of 2022. You can watch our reporting on that here.

There were no cameras on that side of the campus, making it difficult to figure out where the sculpture went.

Two people noticed it last week leaning up against a dumpster behind Southgate Casino Bar and Grill, and brought it to the UND police station. It’s damaged, but officials believe it is repairable.

At one point, the museum was offering a reward of $1,000 for the return of their beloved statue. They’re donating funds raised from their ‘Go Fund Me’ to fix the sculpture.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.