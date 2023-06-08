Progress and future plans of the Turtle Mountain’s new food distribution center

BELCOURT, N.D. (KFYR) - Turtle Mountain’s old food distribution center is about to be replaced with a new facility.

Turtle Mountain tribal leaders joined with federal agencies at the food distribution center Wednesday to celebrate getting to provide better service to clients.

Joe Morin, who’s an employee, a client, and a lifelong resident, said he’s excited about what’s in store.

“We’re able to not be bumping into each other as we’re proceeding with the food work,” said Morin.

Crews are currently putting the finishing touches on this new-look facility.

Lyle Lunday, the director of food distribution for the tribe, said as they tried to gather funding for the new location over the years, tribal leaders stepped in to help.

“This isn’t what I imagined. I imagined something a little smaller, but this was the original plan,” said Lunday.

He said the community deserves this because the soon-to-be previous center was one-fifth the size of this new building.

The funding came from the CARES Act of 2020. USDA Deputy Under Secretary Stacy Dean came to Belcourt to celebrate the new space.

“COVID-19 exposed how many communities and individuals were struggling against hunger and that we weren’t really well equipped to move and distribute food in remote and rural areas,” said Dean.

Lunday said they serve an average of 1,800 people a month, which is about 900 households.

“This facility is going to be able to facilitate way more clients at one given moment,” said Lunday.

He said they’re looking forward to starting their nutritional education programs and being able to cook special meal samples for folks to try.

The director said as of now, they’re planning to officially open on August 1.

