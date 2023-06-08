ND delegation calling on Biden to approve submitted springtime flooding disaster declaration

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Several North Dakota counties are still dealing with the aftermath of spring flooding that hit the state April 10 to May 6.

That’s why the North Dakota delegation said it’s seeking the president’s approval for a spring flooding disaster declaration.

Governor Doug Burgum submitted the declaration to President Biden for flooding in that time period. Now Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and Congressman Kelly Armstrong are calling on Biden to approve it.

The request would unlock federal resources to support recovery in 21 North Dakota counties including Barnes, Burke, Dickey, Dunn, Golden Valley, Grand Forks, Hettinger, LaMoure, McHenry, Mercer, Morton, Mountrail, Nelson, Pembina, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele, Towner, Walsh, and Wells Counties.

The delegation said they are urging the president to approve it as quickly as possible so counties in need can use the federal resources.

