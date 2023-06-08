Mexican national sentenced for smuggling people into ND

Man sentenced for 18 months
Man sentenced for 18 months(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal judge has sentenced a Mexican national to 18 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to trying to smuggle undocumented immigrants from Canada into North Dakota.

Prosecutors said Rodolfo Arzola-Carrillo helped bring seven people from Mexico across the border last November.

The plan fell apart when the immigrants encountered harsh cold, snow and wind and sought help from the Pembina County Sheriff’s Office.

