Graduate Guidance: Glenburn’s DeAnna Heinze and Valerie Stevens

GLENBURN, N.D. (KMOT) – This summer, Your News Leader is sitting down with graduating high school student-athletes from the area to learn about their experiences growing up before taking the next big step in their lives.

Zach Keenan visited Glenburn for the first piece of ‘Graduate Guidance.’

“Shoot your shot. Do your thing when you have your chance and make yourself known in the crowd. Stick out and make good relationships with your teammates and coaches and everything will be fun,” said Valerie Stevens.

“Find your passion and don’t give up until you’re satisfied. Whether you’re a freshman, sophomore or junior, the more time you put in, the more you’ll be happy with yourself,” said DeAnna Heinze.

In the summer before her junior year, Heinze tore her ACL and missed all of her junior season. After 10 months of rehab, she returned for her senior year.

“I was scared I wasn’t going to overcome it. It made me stronger mentally. I was more headstrong. When I’m playing and practicing, I give it my all. Just do your best because you never know when it could end,” said Heinze.

Both Heinze and Stevens are three-sport athletes. The two know the importance of time management.

“Hand in your assignments. Get that trust with your teachers so when you have to be gone for sports, they’re more trusting that you’re going to get that assignment done. Maybe you’ll get it a few days early to finish,” said Stevens.

Stevens plans to study early education at Minot State in the fall.

Heinze is signed to play basketball at Bismarck State and will pursue a degree in communications.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.