Graduate Guidance: Glenburn’s DeAnna Heinze and Valerie Stevens

Glenburn
Glenburn(KMOT)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENBURN, N.D. (KMOT) – This summer, Your News Leader is sitting down with graduating high school student-athletes from the area to learn about their experiences growing up before taking the next big step in their lives.

Zach Keenan visited Glenburn for the first piece of ‘Graduate Guidance.’

“Shoot your shot. Do your thing when you have your chance and make yourself known in the crowd. Stick out and make good relationships with your teammates and coaches and everything will be fun,” said Valerie Stevens.

“Find your passion and don’t give up until you’re satisfied. Whether you’re a freshman, sophomore or junior, the more time you put in, the more you’ll be happy with yourself,” said DeAnna Heinze.

In the summer before her junior year, Heinze tore her ACL and missed all of her junior season. After 10 months of rehab, she returned for her senior year.

“I was scared I wasn’t going to overcome it. It made me stronger mentally. I was more headstrong. When I’m playing and practicing, I give it my all. Just do your best because you never know when it could end,” said Heinze.

Both Heinze and Stevens are three-sport athletes. The two know the importance of time management.

“Hand in your assignments. Get that trust with your teachers so when you have to be gone for sports, they’re more trusting that you’re going to get that assignment done. Maybe you’ll get it a few days early to finish,” said Stevens.

Stevens plans to study early education at Minot State in the fall.

Heinze is signed to play basketball at Bismarck State and will pursue a degree in communications.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roosevelt Park Pool in Minot
UPDATE: Boy ‘doing well’ following incident at pool in Minot, pool remains closed Thursday
Splash pad closed in Burlington
Burlington Splash Pad temporarily shut down following staff member incident
28-year-old man dies in head-on crash Wednesday in McKenzie County
Mark McGregor sentenced
Man sentenced to four years for oil scheme in ND
McKenzie County fatal crash stemming from a medical emergency

Latest News

The season starts tomorrow
Bismarck Governers season starts Friday
Two arrested in burglary of The Shop Bar
Tyrell Fauske
Community rallying around Fargo Police Sergeant battling brain tumor
High water
ND delegation calling on Biden to approve submitted springtime flooding disaster declaration