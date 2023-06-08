Fargo woman faces multiple charges after making fraudulent purchases

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman was arrested and now faces multiple charges after police say she charged over $8,000 worth of purchases to the card of a woman she was taking care of.

Fargo Police say they received a report of fraud on Friday June 2, after the victim noticed several unauthorized purchases on her credit card statement. Police quickly began investigating and identified 22-year-old Racelia Gbla as a person of interest.

Gbla had recently started working as a home health care provider and was responsible for assisting the victim with various medical needs and during that time it was determine that she had stolen some of the victim’s personal information. The fraudulent items were then shipped to an address in Moorhead not listed as Gbla’s residence. During an investigation at the residence several packages were seized as evidence.

Gbla was arrested on June 6, after she was seen traveling to a Fargo pawn shop. During the arrest, police found a stolen check belonging to the victim.

She faces charges of, Unauthorized use of personal identifying information, exploitation of a vulnerable adult, illegal use of a credit card and theft of credit card/checks.

The Fargo Police Department wants to remind the public to ensure that personal information is always kept secure and to monitor their credit/debit card activity for any unauthorized charges.

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, report it to the police even if your bank reimburses the money to help FPD and other law enforcement agencies track these crimes.

The Fargo Police Department non-emergency line can be reached at 701.235.4493.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.