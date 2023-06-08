Excitement building for Union Silos art project in Minot

By Haley Burchett
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A makeover is in the works for the historic Farmers Union grain silos in downtown Minot, thanks to a world-renowned artist.

The silos might not look like much now, but starting next spring, they will become the largest art display in the state of North Dakota.

The silos have been a landmark in the heart of the Magic City for decades. With a dream and some determination, the Minot Area Council of the Arts, as well as Union Silos Minot, are partnering to bring some artistic flair to the building.

Minot’s Tim Baumann first witnessed silo mural art in Minnesota. He was anxious to share what he had seen and envisioned Minot as the future home of North Dakota’s first and only mural silo art project.

”The murals are inspired by the community, and so, we are really excited to kind of put Minot on the map and to be able to be home to the North Dakota version of his pieces,” said Chelsea Gleich, co-organizer for Union Silos Minot.

Gleich shared that the mural will feature what makes us who we are.

Our agriculture, our tribal nations, and our connection with Minot Air Force Base are to be included.

The artist, Guido Van Helten, has completed art on industrial buildings all across the US.

He is planning a visit soon so he can base his design on his North Dakota experience.

”He’s going to be coming to Minot this summer and into the fall, to be able to take advantage of really quintessential Minot moments,” said Gleich.

Gleich and her team believe this will increase tourism and should inspire those just passing through to maybe stay a little longer.

The artist expects this project to take three to four months to complete.

You can learn how to support the project on the Union Silos project website.

