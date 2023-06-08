Community rallying around Fargo Police Sergeant battling brain tumor

Tyrell Fauske
Tyrell Fauske(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The community is rallying around a Sergeant with the Fargo Police Department who was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor.

37-years old Tyrell Fauske has been with FPD for 10 years. He was just diagnosed with a brain tumor in his right temporal lobe. The type of tumor is not yet known, but his physicians have scheduled surgery for mid-June.

His brother has started a fundraiser for Tyrell and his wife, Amanda (an elementary music teacher), and their two young boys (ages 4 and 6). Click here to view the GoFundMe.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roosevelt Park Pool in Minot
UPDATE: Boy ‘doing well’ following incident at pool in Minot, pool remains closed Thursday
Splash pad closed in Burlington
Burlington Splash Pad temporarily shut down following staff member incident
28-year-old man dies in head-on crash Wednesday in McKenzie County
Mark McGregor sentenced
Man sentenced to four years for oil scheme in ND
McKenzie County fatal crash stemming from a medical emergency

Latest News

Glenburn
Graduate Guidance: Glenburn’s DeAnna Heinze and Valerie Stevens
The season starts tomorrow
Bismarck Governers season starts Friday
Two arrested in burglary of The Shop Bar
High water
ND delegation calling on Biden to approve submitted springtime flooding disaster declaration