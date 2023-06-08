Bismarck Parks and Rec opening another outdoor pool for summer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - People will have another pool to beat the heat this summer. Bismarck Parks and Recreation will be opening its second pool, the Elks Aquatic Center, within the next two weeks.

Earlier Your News Leader reported that there weren’t enough lifeguards to open all of the pools. At that point, only the Hillside Aquatic Complex was scheduled to be open. They now have enough workers to safely open the Elk’s Aquatic Center as well. The Elk’s splash pad is open for free from 12-7 p.m. until the pool opens.

“We didn’t want to be in the situation we are in with not enough lifeguards and that sort of thing. The staff has worked hard putting on classes and adding extra classes. Obviously, we’re excited, we’re looking forward to hopefully getting another pool open,” said Mike Wald, facilities manager.

Parks and Rec are still looking for lifeguards and swim instructors. Lifeguards need to be 15 or older, and safety instructors need to be at least 16. Applications are posted on the Parks and Rec website.

