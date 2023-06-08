Bismarck Governers season starts Friday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Legion Baseball Season starts for the Bismarck Governors Friday in the BNC National Bank Border Battle in Mandan. The Govs held tryouts on Monday. Bismarck returns a number of players with experience, so the transition from high school to summer should go quickly and relatively smoothly. Mike Skytland is in his 20th year as the head coach, and he likes the volume of games the Border Battle provides.

“It’s kind of nice we start out against a couple of Saskatchewan teams who we won’t see again, so it’s kind of a measuring stick to see where we’re at against teams that don’t count in the standings. Then we’ll get right into the standings stuff against a couple of Fargo teams that obviously everybody knows they’re a couple of good measuring sticks right off,” Skytland said.

The players seem to like to quick transition from high school to the Legion season as well.

“Going straight from the Class-B State Tournament where you saw a lot of good teams to literally going the next day to tryouts, it’s a fun experience and a quick turnaround, but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Michael Fagerland, the Governers infielder/pitcher.

“We get right to it. We have three days of tryouts, one practice and then we’re playing games already so having that returning experience right off the get-go kind of sets the table right away going into the first couple of games,” said Governers catcher Marcus Butts.

Bismarck faces the Southwest Twins from Saskatchewan Friday morning, and they play the Regina White Sox at 1 p.m. The games are in Mandan.

