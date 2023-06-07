Unofficial: Malaterre, LaFountain reelected to Turtle Mountain School Board

Turtle Mountain School Board election results
Turtle Mountain School Board election results(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) – Voters in the Turtle Mountains have re-elected Allan Malaterre and Teri LaFountain to the Belcourt School Board, unofficial results indicate.

According to the school district, Malaterre and LaFountain were the top-two vote-getters in Tuesday’s school board election, where two seats were up for grabs.

The other candidates, Richard Marcellais and Michael J. Poitra, came in third and fourth, respectively.

The results are unofficial, as the school district will canvass votes later this month.

Malaterre currently serves as school board president. The other board members include Allen Schlenvogt, Wanda Laducer, David Blake Azure, Francis “Fatti” Davis, and Anna Ross.

The term is three years.

Here are the unofficial results:

  1. Allan Malaterre: 227
  2. Teri LaFountain: 182
  3. Richard Marcellais: 106
  4. Michael J. Poitra: 85
  5. Write-in: 1

