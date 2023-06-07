Suspect in Minot murder to be sent to state hospital for treatment

Judge Gary Lee
Judge Gary Lee(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A 34-year-old Minot man charged with murder in a fatal assault in February will be sent to the state hospital for treatment before proceeding in the case.

Casey Vollmer faces a AA-felony murder charge in the death of 57-year-old Albert Granger.

In court Wednesday, Judge Gary Lee indicated that a board-certified forensic psychiatrist ruled that Vollmer is not currently fit to stand trial, and needs in-patient hospitalization to regain competency.

Lee and the attorneys indicated the treatment could take anywhere from three to six months.

Investigators said Granger was found at a northwest Minot hotel, unconscious with life-threatening injuries, and later died at the hospital.

Vollmer remains in custody on a $1 million bond.

A status conference in the case is scheduled for Friday. Trial dates have not been set.

Previous Coverage:

