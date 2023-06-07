Soon: Governor Burgum expected to formally announce his presidential nomination bid

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is expected to announce his bid for the GOP presidential nomination Wednesday morning. We will have live coverage of the event on-air and streaming.

