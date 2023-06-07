Soon: Governor Burgum expected to formally announce his presidential nomination bid

By Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is expected to announce his bid for the GOP presidential nomination Wednesday morning. We will have live coverage of the event on-air and streaming.

Previous Coverage:

Burgum pens Wall Street Journal op-ed announcing run for president

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches long-shot bid for 2024 GOP presidential nomination

Burgum expected to announce campaign for president June 7; North Dakotans react

