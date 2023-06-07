Rugby’s Music in the Park kicks off this week

RUGBY, N.D. (KMOT) – Rugby’s 27th year of Music in the Park kicks off Wednesday.

The event takes place in Rugby’s Ellery Park.

Kathy Kirchofner, the organizer who started the event in 1996, said this year has newer acts than previous years. Genres of performers range from late 20th-century music to bluegrass.

She said on average about three-hundred people attend.

“All of us as Lions members take a turn helping scoop ice cream. You need people to work. You need people to help enjoy and put the program together,” said Kirchofner.

Music in the Park schedule:

June 7 - 49th Parallel

June 14 - Rick Adams

June 21 - The Paul Family

June 28 - Ron E. Cash

July 12 - Figuring it Out

July 19 - Mike & Kris Kingery Family

July 26 - Too Old to Stand

August 2 - The Odds & Ends

August 9 - Euphoria

August 16 - Dakota Keys

