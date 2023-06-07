Prairie Village Museum in Rugby adds ‘Germans from Russia’ exhibit

Prairie Village Museum in Rugby
Prairie Village Museum in Rugby(KFYR)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUGBY, N.D. (KMOT) – Buildings from another time have reappeared at Rugby’s Prairie Village Museum.

The museum kicked off its season on Memorial Day and they’ve added a new exhibit called “Germans from Russia” into the town square.

Anna Bogar, a museum worker, said the artifacts in and out of these buildings date back to the 1800s.

“It helps to have all those buildings to just look at how life was like when we didn’t have all this technology,” said Bogar.

They have an upcoming Rhubarb Fest on June 18.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with terrorizing in Burleigh County
Man charged with terrorizing after BPD says he pointed a gun at bar employees
Class B Baseball All-State Teams
Class B Baseball All-State teams announced
Bismarck SkyWatch camera view of the brush fire near Sertoma Park
UPDATE: Brush fire near Sertoma Park in Bismarck on Monday
Southwest Minot house fire
WATCH: Fire damages home in southwest Minot
Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in...
17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say

Latest News

Firefighters say newer homes are burning faster
Community gathers for rock painting at the Former Governor’s Mansion
Love and lemonade: Bismarck kids donate lemonade stand profits to family in need
Turtle Mountain School Board election results
Unofficial: Malaterre, LaFountain reelected to Turtle Mountain School Board
Doug Burgum
Burgum pens Wall Street Journal op-ed announcing run for president