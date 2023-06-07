Prairie Village Museum in Rugby adds ‘Germans from Russia’ exhibit

RUGBY, N.D. (KMOT) – Buildings from another time have reappeared at Rugby’s Prairie Village Museum.

The museum kicked off its season on Memorial Day and they’ve added a new exhibit called “Germans from Russia” into the town square.

Anna Bogar, a museum worker, said the artifacts in and out of these buildings date back to the 1800s.

“It helps to have all those buildings to just look at how life was like when we didn’t have all this technology,” said Bogar.

They have an upcoming Rhubarb Fest on June 18.

