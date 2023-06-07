Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip - Pitchfork Fondue featured on Food Network

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Pitchfork Fondue and the Medora Musical go hand-in-hand.

And it’s not just North Dakotans who think the Pitchfork Fondue is a pretty special dinner.

In 2002, the Food Network sent a crew to the badlands to show how unique and delicious using a pitchfork to cook can be.

Cliff Naylor was there when they were filming, and did this “Off the Beaten Path” story. (Watch the video above for the full story.)

As we all know, the Pitchfork Fondue is still going strong. It’s still delicious and it’s still a popular event for residents and tourists.

More than 50,000 people feast on the unique cuisine every year.

The Medora Musical’s new season starts Wednesday, so that means the Pitchfork Fondue will be up and running seven days a week starting Wednesday too.

You can get tickets to the fondue online. $39 gets you the steak and the buffet.

