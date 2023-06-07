NDSU Extension’s Ellen Bjelland reflects on career

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Ten thousand baby boomers are said to retire each day. According to Senior Living, that number is predicted to last until 2030.

Your News Leader spoke to another Ward County retiree as she looked back on her career.

On this day, Ellen Bjelland is being celebrated for her decades of work in the community. This party is the icing on the kransekake cake.

Bjelland, the now former extension agent who specialized in family and community wellness, has reached and taught thousands of people in different counties in North Dakota and Wisconsin.

Her colleagues commented on what they’ll miss about her at work.

”We’ll miss her big laugh. And because we can always hear when she’s laughing on the phone,” said Nicole Taylor, administrative assistant at the Ward County NDSU Extension Office.

”You can often hear her laughter carrying through the hallways,” said Paige Brummund, an agriculture and natural resource specialist agent.

Paige Brummund, an agriculture and natural resource specialist agent, has partnered with Bjelland on business management programs and succession planning.

After she became an accredited financial counselor, she taught issues related to personal finance to both adults and kids.

”I see a light bulb go on in a child’s face, knowing they get it, whatever I’m trying to teach,” said Bjelland.

She said that is a high compliment to her as an educator.

”She’s always somebody that you could bounce ideas off of and go to for history,” said Brummund.

Bjelland has translated research from the university and applied it to the rest of the community in all areas of wellness — be it financial, social, mental and physical.

”We do make an impact and sometimes it’s hard to quantify it into dollars and cents, but when we talk about impact on people’s lives, it’s more qualitative data that we can show that we have made a difference,” said Bjelland.

Her next endeavor awaits.

Bjelland said she will stay connected to NDSU on a volunteer and not-so-volunteer basis.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.