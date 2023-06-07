North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum running for U.S. President

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Doug Burgum, a second-term Republican first elected in 2016, announced his candidacy for president Wednesday in Fargo. He joins a crowded field of candidates vying for the GOP nomination, including former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, among others.

Burgum’s White House bid centers around the economy. In an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal Tuesday, he criticized the Biden Administration and laid out broad policy positions.

“The economy must be our top priority. We need to get inflation under control, cut taxes, lower gas prices and reduce the cost of living,” he wrote. “We need to stop buying energy from our enemies and start selling it to our friends and allies. America produces the cleanest and safest energy in the world. Anyone who cares about the environment should want all energy produced here.”

Oil, gas, and coal make up about a third of North Dakota’s economy. Burgum has been a vocal supporter of the energy industry, and of projects to reduce emissions, such as carbon capture. In 2021, he set lofty goals for carbon neutrality in the Peace Garden State.

“We can reach carbon neutrality in the state of North Dakota by 2030 without a single mandate, without any additional regulation,” he said in 2021.

Launching his campaign, Burgum seemingly made reference to his political opponents’ divisiveness in a call for unity. Simultaneously, he pointed to a ”cold war with China” as one of the nation’s biggest threats.

“Our enemies aren’t our neighbors down the street. Our enemies are countries that want to see our way of life destroyed,” he wrote in the Wall Street Journal.

Burgum kicks off his campaign with a trip to Iowa and New Hampshire this week.

