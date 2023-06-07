McKenzie County fatal crash stemming from a medical emergency

(Source: MGN)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 49-year-old man from Killdeer suffered a medical emergency leading to a crash about 12 miles west of Watford City on Wednesday.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:20 a.m. a semi went off Highway 85, striking a traffic safety device and coming to a stop in the ditch. The driver was found unconscious inside the semi. He was transported to McKenzie County Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

