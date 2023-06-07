Lobster trapper celebrates 103rd birthday, shows no signs of slowing down

Virginia Oliver, the Lobster Lady, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday.
Virginia Oliver, the Lobster Lady, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday.(Dave Dostie Photography via WABI)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (Gray News) – Maine’s oldest working lobster trapper just turned 103 but has no plans of slowing down.

Virginia Oliver, of Rockland, celebrated her 103rd birthday Tuesday.

She has been lobstering on and off for over 90 years and is known as the Lobster Lady among locals.

Her story went viral when she was 101, and she has even had a children’s book written about her.

Appropriately titled “The Lobster Lady,” Alexandra Hinrichs tells a story about Oliver’s childhood growing up on the mainland in Maine.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with terrorizing in Burleigh County
Man charged with terrorizing after BPD says he pointed a gun at bar employees
Doug Burgum
Burgum pens Wall Street Journal op-ed announcing run for president
Lemonade stand
Love and lemonade: Bismarck kids donate lemonade stand profits to family in need
Bismarck SkyWatch camera view of the brush fire near Sertoma Park
UPDATE: Brush fire near Sertoma Park in Bismarck on Monday
Class B Baseball All-State Teams
Class B Baseball All-State teams announced

Latest News

North Dakota health officials urge return of Medicaid renewal forms as thousands lose coverage
Hundreds of people gather in Atlanta's City Hall on Monday, June 5, 2023, to speak ahead of a...
Atlanta organizers unveil plan to stop ‘Cop City’ at the ballot box
Music in the Park Rugby
Rugby’s Music in the Park kicks off this week
Flowers are placed in front of the Altria Theater which was the site of a mass shooting after a...
Suspect in high school graduation shooting had dispute with one of the victims, police say
Electric
PSC approves rate increase for MDU electric customers