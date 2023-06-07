House Republicans pass gas stove bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Republicans in U.S. Congress are standing up for gas stoves. The Biden Administration’s Department of Energy has proposed a regulation on gas stoves.

Administration officials point to studies that found gas stoves can aggravate breathing issues, and that gas cooking increases the risk of asthma in children. This week, Representative Kelly Armstrong introduced the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act, which prohibits federal money from regulating gas stoves.

“It’s just another example of them utilizing the executive branch to push a radical environmental agenda, and I think the difference here is that one of their commissioners actually said it. So, we’re going to take the power back,” said Armstrong, D-North Dakota.

Representative Armstrong’s bill is one of two from House Republicans: the other would block the Department of Energy from making the policy change.

Armstrong’s bill is likely to pass the majority-Republican House, but it likely won’t be taken up in the majority-Democratic Senate.

