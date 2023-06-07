Disciplinary action possible against Valley City Police officer involved in chase

Police Department in Valley City, ND
Police Department in Valley City, ND(Valley City PD)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) – A police pursuit that began in Valley City involving the driver of a motorcycle remains under investigation by city officials.

The pursuit started on Winter Show Road about 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 with a police unit attempting to pull over a speeding motorcycle. The pursuit moved onto the westbound lane of Interstate-94 with the motorcycle and police cruiser going eastbound in the westbound lane to the Peak Road exit.

Barnes County deputies and the Highway Patrol joined the chase along the Peak Road north to Barnes County Road 26. The pursuit was discontinued along Highway 26 with the driver of the motorcycle fleeing the area.

Witnesses reported that westbound drivers on the interstate had to drive on the shoulder of the road to avoid crashing into the motorcyclist and police unit traveling in the wrong direction. Witnesses said the motorcyclist then drove across the median and into the eastbound lane.

Police Chief Phil Hatcher said no one was injured in this pursuit and the police unit involved was not damaged. City Attorney Carl Martineck said disciplinary action may be pending with one city police officer involved with the chase.

Anyone with additional information about what happened, or the suspect involved, is asked to contact the Valley City Police Department. So far, no arrests have been made.

