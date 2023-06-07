Community gathers for rock painting at the Former Governor’s Mansion

People attending the Let’s Rock event
People attending the Let’s Rock event(KFYR)
By Justin Gick
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nothing says summer like outdoor activities, warm weather, and creativity.

Adults and kids gathered Tuesday at the Former Governor’s Mansion to get their creativity on as they painted rocks. This is the second year the event has taken place at the mansion. All of the supplies such as paint and the rocks were included, the attendees just had to provide their ideas for a rock masterpiece. People have the option to take the rocks home or place them around the city of Bismarck.

“There’s actually a group on Facebook where people can paint rocks and can hide them in public places as long as it’s okay and it’s not going to interfere with anything. People find them and they actually post them on the Facebook page ‘Bismarck Rocks,’” said Sarah Fox, outreach coordinator for the Former Governor’s Mansion.

The Former Governor’s Mansion hopes that the takeaway from the event was not only rock painting but getting to see a big piece of Bismarck’s history.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with terrorizing in Burleigh County
Man charged with terrorizing after BPD says he pointed a gun at bar employees
Class B Baseball All-State Teams
Class B Baseball All-State teams announced
Bismarck SkyWatch camera view of the brush fire near Sertoma Park
UPDATE: Brush fire near Sertoma Park in Bismarck on Monday
Southwest Minot house fire
WATCH: Fire damages home in southwest Minot
Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in...
17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say

Latest News

Music in the Park Rugby
Rugby’s Music in the Park kicks off this week
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 6/06/23
KMOT First News at Six Weather 6/06/23
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 6/06/23