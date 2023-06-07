Community gathers for rock painting at the Former Governor’s Mansion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nothing says summer like outdoor activities, warm weather, and creativity.

Adults and kids gathered Tuesday at the Former Governor’s Mansion to get their creativity on as they painted rocks. This is the second year the event has taken place at the mansion. All of the supplies such as paint and the rocks were included, the attendees just had to provide their ideas for a rock masterpiece. People have the option to take the rocks home or place them around the city of Bismarck.

“There’s actually a group on Facebook where people can paint rocks and can hide them in public places as long as it’s okay and it’s not going to interfere with anything. People find them and they actually post them on the Facebook page ‘Bismarck Rocks,’” said Sarah Fox, outreach coordinator for the Former Governor’s Mansion.

The Former Governor’s Mansion hopes that the takeaway from the event was not only rock painting but getting to see a big piece of Bismarck’s history.

