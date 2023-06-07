Comedian Matt Rife announces massive 115-date world tour
(Gray News) – Breakout comedian Matt Rife announced a massive 115-date tour Monday, with some cities already seeing sold-out shows.
The American leg of the ProbleMATTic World Tour is set to start July 20 in Bend, Oregon, and run through June 6, 2024 in Nashville. During that time, Rife will make several stops for shows in Australia.
Following a three-month break, 27-year-old Rife will head out on the European leg of the tour, starting Sept. 3, 2024 in Glasgow, U.K. and ending Oct. 20, 2024 in Milan, Italy.
The Ohio native rose to prominence on social media, where he has 14.3 million followers on TikTok and 985,000 YouTube subscribers.
Prior to his social media fame, he was part of the cast in MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out” and has several film credits.
Presale tickets for the ProbleMATTic World Tour are available now. Public on-sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
Tickets are available on Rife’s website here.
Check out the full list of dates below. “Sold out” shows are as of Wednesday afternoon.
ProbleMATTic World Tour – 2023 North America Dates:
Thu Jul 20 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – SOLD OUT
Fri Jul 21 – Salem, OR – Historic Elsinore Theatre – SOLD OUT
Sat Jul 22 – Tacoma, WA – Pantages Theatre – SOLD OUT
Sun Jul 23 — Spokane, WA — Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox
Thu Jul 27 — Norfolk, VA — Chrysler Hall Theatre
Tue Aug 01 – Waterloo, NY – del Lago Resort & Casino – SOLD OUT
Wed Aug 02 – Waterloo, NY – del Lago Resort & Casino – SOLD OUT
Thu Aug 03 – Waterloo, NY – del Lago Resort & Casino – SOLD OUT
Fri Aug 04 – Niagara, ON – Fallsview Casino Resort – SOLD OUT
Sat Aug 05 – Niagara, ON – Fallsview Casino Resort – SOLD OUT
Fri Aug 18 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino Resort – SOLD OUT
Sat Aug 19 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino Resort – SOLD OUT
Sun Aug 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino Resort – SOLD OUT
Fri Sep 01 – Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Sat Sep 02 – Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino – SOLD OUT
Fri Sep 08 — Las Vegas, NV — The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Sat Sep 09 — Las Vegas, NV — The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Fri Sep 22 — Washington, DC — DAR Constitution Hall – LIVE TAPING
Sat Sep 23 — Washington, DC — DAR Constitution Hall – LIVE TAPING
Thu Sep 28 — Fresno, CA — William Saroyan Theatre
Sat Sep 30 — San Diego, CA — San Diego Civic Theatre
Sun Oct 01 — Riverside, CA — Fox Performing Arts Center
Wed Oct 04 — Orlando, FL — Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Thu Oct 05 — St. Petersburg, FL — Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater
Fri Oct 06 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live
Sat Oct 07 — Jacksonville, FL — Moran Theater
Sun Oct 08 — Pensacola, FL — Saenger Theatre
Wed Oct 11 — Columbus, OH — Palace Theatre
Fri Oct 13 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Sat Oct 14 — Akron, OH — Akron Civic Theater
Sun Oct 15 — Indianapolis, IN — Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Wed Oct 18 — St. Louis, MO — Stifel Theatre
Thu Oct 19 — Wichita, KS — Century II Concert Hall
Fri Oct 20 —Tulsa, OK— Tulsa Ballroom at Cox Business Convention Center
Sat Oct 21 — Kansas City, MO — Kansas City Music Hall
Thu Oct 26 — Durham, NC — Durham Performing Arts Center
Sat Oct 28 — Savannah, GA — Johnny Mercer Theatre
Sun Oct 29 — Birmingham, AL — BJCC Concert Hall
Thu Nov 02 — Ames, IA — Stephens Auditorium
Fri Nov 03 — Cedar Rapids, IA — Paramount Theatre
Sat Nov 04 — Omaha, NE — Steelhouse Omaha
Wed Nov 15 — Fort Worth, TX — Will Rogers Auditorium
Thu Nov 16 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Fri Nov 17 — Sugar Land, TX — Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sat Nov 18 — Austin, TX — ACL Live at The Moody Theater – SOLD OUT
Sun Nov 19 — San Antonio, TX — Majestic Theatre
Fri Nov 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre
Wed Nov 29 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
Thu Nov 30 — San Jose, CA — San Jose Civic
Fri Dec 01 — Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock Live
Sat Dec 02 – Sacramento, CA – Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
Thu Dec 07 — Charleston, SC — North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Fri Dec 08 — Columbia, SC — Township Auditorium
Sat Dec 09 — Evans, GA — Columbia County Performing Arts Center
Sun Dec 10 — Charlotte, NC — Ovens Auditorium
Sun Dec 31 — Louisville, KY — The Louisville Palace
ProbleMATTic World Tour – 2024 Australian Dates:
Thu Jan 11 — Perth, WA — Perth Concert Hall
Sat Jan 13 — Brisbane, QLD — Fortitude Music Hall
Fri Jan 19 — Sydney, NSW — State Theatre
Sat Jan 20 — Melbourne, VIC — Hamer Hall
ProbleMATTic World Tour – 2024 North American Dates:
Wed Jan 31 — Schenectady, NY — Proctors Theatre
Fri Feb 02 — New York, NY — Radio City Music Hall
Wed Feb 07 — Milwaukee, WI — The Riverside Theater
Thu Feb 08 — Grand Rapids, MI — Devos Hall
Fri Feb 09 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit
Wed Feb 14 — Bloomington, IN — IU Auditorium
Thu Feb 15 — Knoxville, TN — Knoxville Civic Auditorium
Fri Feb 16 — Memphis, TN — Orpheum Theatre
Sat Feb 17 — New Orleans, LA — Saenger Theatre
Fri Feb 23 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Sat Feb 24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Wed Feb 28 — Sioux Falls, SD — Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science
Thur Feb 29 –- Duluth, MN –- Duluth Entertainent Convention Center
Fri Mar 01 — Minneapolis, MN — State Theatre
Thu Mar 07 — Saskatoon, SK — TCU Place
Fri Mar 08 — Regina, SK — Conexus Arts Centre
Sat Mar 09 — Winnipeg, MB — Burton Cummings Theatre
Wed Mar 13 — Victoria, BC — Royal Theatre
Thu Mar 14 — Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Fri Mar 15 — Edmonton, AB — Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Sun Mar 17 — Calgary, AB — Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons
Wed Mar 20 — London, ON — Centennial Hall
Thu Mar 21 — Toronto, ON — Massey Hall
Sun Mar 24 — Hamilton, ON — FirstOntario Concert Hall
Thu Mar 28 – Waterloo, NY – del Lago Resort & Casino
Fri Mar 29 – Waterloo, NY – del Lago Resort & Casino
Sat Mar 30 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre
Thu Apr 04 — Salt Lake City, UT — Kingsbury Hall
Fri Apr 05 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
Fri Apr 12 — Oakland, CA — Paramount Theatre
Thu Apr 18 — Portland, ME — Merrill Auditorium
Fri Apr 19 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Thu Apr 25 — Pittsburgh, PA — Benedum Center
Fri Apr 26 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met
Sun Apr 28 — Richmond, VA — Altria Theater
Thu May 09 — Portland, OR — Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Fri May 10 — Seattle, WA — Paramount Theatre
Thu May 16 — Tucson, AZ — Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
Fri May 17 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre
Thu May 30 — Chicago, IL — The Chicago Theatre
Thu Jun 06 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium
ProbleMATTic World Tour – 2024 European Dates:
Tue Sep 03 — Glasgow, UK — SEC Armadillo
Fri Sep 06 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena Birmingham
Sat Sep 07 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff International Arena
Tue Sep 10 — Newcastle, UK — O2 City Hall Newcastle
Fri Sep 13 — Manchester, UK — O2 Apollo
Tue Sep 17 — London, UK — Eventim Apollo
Fri Sep 20 — Bristol, UK — Bristol Beacon
Sat Sep 28 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre
Tue Oct 01 — Paris, FR — Alhambra Paris
Sat Oct 05 – Amsterdam, NL – Royal Theatre Carré
Tue Oct 08 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys Neue Welt
Sun Oct 13 – Stockholm, SE – Nya Cirkus
Fri Oct 18 – Madrid, ES – Teatro Pavón
Sun Oct 20 – Milan, IT – Santeria Toscana 31
Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.