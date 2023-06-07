Burgum pens Wall Street Journal op-ed announcing run for president

Doug Burgum
Doug Burgum(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, plans to make a major announcement Wednesday, but on Tuesday, he shared with readers of the Wall Street Journal an editorial on why he plans to run for president in 2024.

In the op-ed, titled “Doug Burgum: Why I’m Running for President in 2024,” the governor cites his reasons for running, making economics the “top priority.”

The WSJ editorial calls out President Biden for his handling of economic issues, and said the U.S. needs to “recognize the real threat to America and strengthen national security.”

The op-ed can be found here for subscribed readers.

Your News Leader will carry coverage of Burgum’s announcement from Fargo Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. on our stations and on KFYR+.

Previous Coverage: Burgum expected to announce campaign for president June 7; North Dakotans react

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with terrorizing in Burleigh County
Man charged with terrorizing after BPD says he pointed a gun at bar employees
Class B Baseball All-State Teams
Class B Baseball All-State teams announced
Bismarck SkyWatch camera view of the brush fire near Sertoma Park
UPDATE: Brush fire near Sertoma Park in Bismarck on Monday
Southwest Minot house fire
WATCH: Fire damages home in southwest Minot
Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in...
17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say

Latest News

Firefighters say newer homes are burning faster
Community gathers for rock painting at the Former Governor’s Mansion
Love and lemonade: Bismarck kids donate lemonade stand profits to family in need
Turtle Mountain School Board election results
Unofficial: Malaterre, LaFountain reelected to Turtle Mountain School Board