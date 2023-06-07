The art of designing headstones

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Purchasing a headstone is usually the last thing we do to honor our loved ones after they have passed away.

At Mandan Memorial, Branch Manager Scott Eide is busy designing and placing orders for headstones that will honor a person’s loved one. He’s been helping people with headstone design for over a year. When he first meets with customers, there’s information he tries to gather.

“You ask them if they have seen anything that they like or any ideas. You establish where they are at in the buying process,” said Eide.

Eide guides customers in the selection process using software that will generate the specific headstone and allow him to show families what it will actually look like.

“Identify the color of the stone you are looking for, and then the style and shape and finish. You can add art and pictures,” said Eide.

Headstones come in all different shapes and sizes and are designed differently. Year after year, families have come into the monument store to design a monument for their loved ones, and there are some that stick out to workers.

“They are all special in their own way. Every stone is important to the customer, so we make sure they get exactly what they want,” said Eide.

After the headstone is designed on the computer, it’s sent to the company’s operation center in Fargo where the design is finalized, and engraving can begin. Headstones typically take three to six months to complete depending on what you want. Once the stone is placed at the cemetery, families can finally see the finished product. The reviews have been humbling.

“Very positive, a lot of nice Facebook posts about the time and attention we take and it’s not a rushed process,” said Eide.

Headstones at Mandan Memorial can range from $300 to over $25,000 depending on how much you want to spend.

“I think it’s important for someone to have somewhere to go and honor that person,” said Eide.

Eide will continue to help customers and make sure they continue to be satisfied with the final product.

Mandan Memorial recently moved to a new location at 502 West Main Street in Mandan.

