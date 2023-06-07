43-year-old arrested for DUI in Morton County crash that left 2 teens with minor injuries

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A crash around 7 p.m. Tuesday approximately 10 miles south of Mandan left two teens with minor injuries and a man in custody.

According to the NDHP, 43-year-old Jamie Gohl of Solen was driving an SUV with three passengers — 34-year-old Lauren Derrick, a 16-year-old male, and a 13-year-old female. All were wearing seatbelts except for the 13-year-old.

The NDHP crash report says Gohl’s SUV was traveling north on Highway 6 following a semi driven by 60-year-old Bradley Hoines of Bismarck. Hoines started to turn left to go west on County Road 137 after activating his turn signal, but Gohl was following too close.

The NDHP says Gohl braked and swerved left, but struck Hoines’ trailer with the front of his SUV.

The two juvenile passengers in the SUV were transported to a hospital in Bismarck for minor injuries. Gohl was arrested for Driving Under Suspension and Driving Under the Influence with minors present. He was taken into custody and to Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

Gohl, Derrick, and Hoines were not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.