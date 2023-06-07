28-year-old man dies in head-on crash Wednesday in McKenzie County

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 28-year-old man from Sidney, Montana, died in a head-on crash Wednesday morning approximately 14 miles northwest of Watford City.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at about 6:40 a.m. on County Road 10 near 132nd Ave NW, the 28-year-old was driving a sedan westbound and entered the eastbound lane. A pickup truck traveling eastbound, driven by a 31-year-old man from Williston, swerved to avoid the sedan, however, the vehicles hit head-on. The NDHP says the sedan entered the ditch and rolled.

The driver of the pickup was wearing his seatbelt and sustained minor injuries, while the driver of the sedan was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to the NDHP.

The 28-year-old was pronounced deceased on scene. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

