PSC approves rate increase for MDU electric customers

Electric(KFYR)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – The Public Service Commission has approved a lowered electric rate hike that will ease the impact on MDU’s electric customers effective July 1.

MDU’s original proposal would have been a 17% increase but the PSC approved a rate of about 7%.

With the new rates, an average residential MDU electric customer will be paying, in total, $8.27 more per month.

