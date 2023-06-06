PSC approves rate increase for MDU electric customers
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – The Public Service Commission has approved a lowered electric rate hike that will ease the impact on MDU’s electric customers effective July 1.
MDU’s original proposal would have been a 17% increase but the PSC approved a rate of about 7%.
With the new rates, an average residential MDU electric customer will be paying, in total, $8.27 more per month.
