Prairie Grit sled hockey team celebrates championship at National Hockey Festival

By Zach Keenan
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLAINE, Minn. (KMOT) – For the first time since the team started, the Prairie Grit sled hockey team has won a championship trophy.

The team competed in the Sled Youth B division at the Hendrickson National Hockey Festival and finished undefeated in pool play.

Prairie Grit’s team tied the Carolina Hurricanes B squad in the final game of pool play on Saturday.

PG bested the Hurricanes, 3-2, in Sunday’s championship game.

“It was hard for me when we were down 2-0 in that last game. It was really hard for me to think positive thoughts, but then once my friend Aspen (Heisler) scored, it changed the momentum and we all just went way harder,” said Palmer Thompson, who attends Our Redeemer’s Christian School.

Your News Leader visited a Prairie Grit sled hockey practice in April when players’ teachers and mentors surprised the team and skated alongside them.

“We just had to keep pushing, just keep thinking positive and just keep having fun,” said Palmer.

Prairie Grit provides opportunities for people of different abilities to play sports ranging from basketball to golf and sled hockey.

For more information, visit the group’s website.

