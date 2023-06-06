Next hearing in Anita Knutson case pushed to September

Anita Knutson
Anita Knutson(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have agreed to reschedule the June 14 pretrial conference for Nichole Rice to Sept. 27, according to a filing in North Central District Court Tuesday.

Prosecutors charged the 35-year-old Rice with AA-felony murder in the June 2007 death of her roommate, 18-year-old Anita Knutson.

In a joint request, the state and defense once again asked the courts for a continuance in the case due the amount of evidence.

Judge Richard Hagar signed off the on continuance this week.

Rice, who was arrested last March, pleaded not guilty to the charge last September.

Trial dates have not been set.

