Key points from the Human Relations ordinance forum at Minot City Council meeting

Key points from the Human Relations ordinance forum at Minot City Council meeting
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot City Council is once again putting off whether to amend the city’s human relations ordinance, largely due to a couple of council members not being present at Monday night’s meeting.

The addition of people within the LGBTQ+ community seemed to be the point of contention.

Several citizens spoke out against updating this ordinance.

Arguments made against the update was that it wasn’t ethically in the council’s place to make this decision. Others said that it would be redundant because of the civil rights act of 1964.

Those who argued in favor of it said it would be a statement of acceptance and would be in line with federal law.

RELATED COVERAGE: Human relations ordinance prompts discussion at Minot City Council

RELATED COVERAGE: Minot human relations ordinance talks tabled

Mayor Tom Ross said he’s in support of tabling the vote on human ordinance relations until the entire council is present.

“We can have up to 20 members on that committee, and I would be in support of standing on that committee, and we have 40 applications from residents to sit on that committee,” said Ross.

The council voted to hear more public discussion on this topic, but ultimately decided not to make a decision until every member of the council is present.

Your News Leader reached out to the two alderman who were not present--Carrie Evans and Paul Pitner--for comment on why they were unable to attend.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest Minot house fire
WATCH: Fire damages home in southwest Minot
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Shawn Lee Lane.
UPDATE: Wahpeton man shot cousin in chest, court papers allege
Class B Baseball All-State Teams
Class B Baseball All-State teams announced
BisMarket opening day
BisMarket opening day takes place in Kiwanis Park

Latest News

Key points from the Human Relations ordinance forum at Minot City Council meeting
Prairie Grit sled hockey team champions
Prairie Grit sled hockey team celebrates championship at National Hockey Festival
farm equipment
Innovations in farming technology: ‘see and spray,’ automated tractors
Childcare in Minot
Addressing childcare needs for military families