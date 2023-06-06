Jamestown man pleads not guilty to crimes related to April officer-involved shooting in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Jamestown man has pleaded not guilty to owning a firearm as a convicted felon and possession with the intent to deliver in federal court Tuesday.

Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Kyle Johnson after they say he led them on a high-speed chase into Bismarck on April 22.

Police say Johnson stopped on South Washington Street near the Elks Lodge and he exited the vehicle with a handgun.

Investigators said officers shot Johnson who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

State prosecutors initially filed 11 different charges on Johnson, but they dropped those in late May due to him being charged in federal court with crimes in relation to the case.

Prosecutors say if the case is not fully resolved in federal court, the State could refile charges.

