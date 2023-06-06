Grand Forks police officer assaulted after trying to arrest alleged drunk driver

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says one of its officers was assaulted while trying to arrest an alleged drunk driver.

It happened just after 9 am today. The officer saw a car and stopped it near 15th Ave. S. & S. Washington St.

43-year-old Brian Pyle was driving the car. After a short conversation, officials say Pyle tried to leave on foot and the officer tried to detain him. Pyle assaulted the officer and ran from the scene.

With the help of other officers, Pyle was detained in the 1600 Block of 17th Ave. S.

Pyle was charged with DUI, DUI Refusal, Assault on a Police Officer, Fleeing, Driving Under Suspension and Failure to display current registration. He’s at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

The assaulted officer was treated for his injuries and released from a local hospital.

