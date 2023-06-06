Fire prevention techniques for the upcoming summer

By Haley Burchett
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – As people spend more time outside in the warm summer months, fires can happen more frequently and unexpectedly.

That’s why it’s important for all citizens to learn prevention techniques.

City of Minot recreational fire guidelines require a 25-foot distance from structures, dry wood, leaves, or combustible materials.

Fires are not allowed during a declared ban or if the rangeland fire danger index is in the very high category.

Fire inspectors said prevention is all about planning ahead. Keep a garden hose, some dirt, sand, or a fire extinguisher nearby.

Related coverage: WATCH: Fire damages home in southwest Minot

Fireworks are still the most common cause of fires in the summer even though they are banned.

Firefighters said it is best to avoid using them altogether.

“When it comes to fire safety, nobody believes it’s going to happen to them, it’s always somebody else. It’s always somebody and it’s never you until it is. Giving yourself that false sense of security and not being prepared is going to land you in trouble when it comes to recreational fires,” says Stuart Hammer, a fire inspector with Minot Fire Department.

The right wind direction and speed can cause a fire to spread uncontrollably. Never leave a fire unattended and don’t start one without a safe plan to put it out if needed.

