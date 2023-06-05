Williston State College honors first president in celebration of life

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston State College and community leaders paid their respects Monday for Garvin Stevens, who passed away in December.

Stevens was the college’s first president. He began his career at UND-Williston in 1962, serving in many roles until he retired in 2000. Current president Bernell Hirning said Stevens’ leadership helped the college grow into the facility it is today.

“Today’s success for the college would not be possible without Mr. Stevens’s early vision for higher education in northwest North Dakota,” said Hirning.

Stevens played a major role in expanding the college’s academic program offerings and developed the first workforce training programs in the region.

The initial building at Williston State College, Stevens Hall, was named in his honor.

After retiring as president, Stevens worked as the Executive Secretary and Director of the Williston State College Foundation for seven years.

Stevens passed away on December 14, 2022, in Grand Forks. He was 88.

