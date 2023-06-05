WATCH: Taylor Swift swallows bug during concert

Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug.
Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A surprise guest at Taylor Swift’s concert in Chicago Sunday night left her speechless.

While Swift was talking to the crowd, she suddenly started coughing and turned her back.

She then announced that she swallowed a bug, saying, “Oh, delicious,” which got a big laugh.

Seemingly embarrassed, Swift asked the crowd, “Is there any chance that none of you saw that?”

WARNING: The video may contain explicit language.

Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug. (@CATALINAGARCIAH, TWITTER, TMX, CNN, @CatalinaGarciaH/Twitter/TMX)

Swift was eventually able to “shake it off” and continue on with the show.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest Minot house fire
WATCH: Fire damages home in southwest Minot
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Shawn Lee Lane
UPDATE: Wahpeton man shot cousin in chest, court papers allege
Fire truck
Fire at Mandan Landfill Sunday evening
BisMarket opening day
BisMarket opening day takes place in Kiwanis Park

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after defeating the Philadelphia...
LIVE: Kansas City Chiefs visit White House to celebrate Super Bowl win
This May 2023 image released by the National Park Service shows a rare wolverine sighting in...
Young, wild and free: Wolverine spotted in California for only second time in last 100 years
Four people were killed near Aurora, Missouri, Saturday when a car crossed the center lane and...
51-year-old woman charged in crash that killed 4 motorcyclists
Robert Hanssen Hanssen reportedly went undetected for years until 2000 when authorities were...
‘Most damaging spy’ in FBI history dies in prison
FILE - Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks with the media as she arrives for an...
Biden praises Denmark for ‘standing up’ for Ukraine in war with Russia