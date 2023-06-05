Sheriff: Man arrested for attempted murder after domestic call in Mapleton

Quido mugshot
Quido mugshot(Cass County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is behind bars at the Cass County Jail after deputies responded to a ‘domestic disturbance’ early Saturday morning at a home in Mapleton.

27-year-old Kyle C. Quido is booked on charges including attempted murder, terrorizing, aggravated reckless endangerment and refusal to halt. Official charges have not yet been filed.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on June 3, Cass County deputies responded to the 500 block of 5th St. Officials say during a ‘verbal dispute’ between Quido and a female victim, Quido discharged a firearm. No physical injuries came from the altercation.

Deputies say Quido led responding officers on a short foot pursuit before being taken into custody.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was not able to release further details on the situation, as the case now sits with prosecutors. Authorities do emphasize there is no further concern for public safety regarding this situation.

This is a developing story. Stick with Valley News Live as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest Minot house fire
WATCH: Fire damages home in southwest Minot
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Shawn Lee Lane
UPDATE: Wahpeton man shot cousin in chest, court papers allege
Fire truck
Fire at Mandan Landfill Sunday evening
BisMarket opening day
BisMarket opening day takes place in Kiwanis Park

Latest News

Fire at Sertoma Park on Monday
Fire near Sertoma Park Monday
Shawn Lee Lane
UPDATE: Wahpeton man shot cousin in chest, court papers allege
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 6/05/2023
Garvin Stevens
Williston State College honors first president in celebration of life
Hurdsfield fire
Fire at Hurdsfield chemical warehouse