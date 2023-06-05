School board election Tuesday for Turtle Mountain Community Schools

BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) – Voters in the Turtle Mountains will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in a school board election.

Two seats are open on the board for Turtle Mountain Community Schools, also known as Belcourt School District #7.

The candidates running include:

Allan Malaterre (I)

Teri LaFountain (I)

Richard Marcellais

Michael J. Poitra

Voters can head to the Derrick Dixon Event Center to cast their ballot. Polls are open 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The term is for three years.

