School board election Tuesday for Turtle Mountain Community Schools
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) – Voters in the Turtle Mountains will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in a school board election.
Two seats are open on the board for Turtle Mountain Community Schools, also known as Belcourt School District #7.
The candidates running include:
- Allan Malaterre (I)
- Teri LaFountain (I)
- Richard Marcellais
- Michael J. Poitra
Voters can head to the Derrick Dixon Event Center to cast their ballot. Polls are open 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
The term is for three years.
