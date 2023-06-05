Planting and moisture update; some with too much, others with not enough rain

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While rainfall has been a good thing for farmers who already planted for the season, it sometimes can pose threats making it challenging for farmers to get out in the fields.

The NDSU Burleigh County Extension Office said they received reports of six inches of rain in the southeastern part of the county a few weeks ago. This rainfall made some farmers halt their planting for a brief time. If the soil gets too wet, the Extension Office said planters could mud the seeds in, which means they could force it in, but that has the potential for crop damage. When to plant depends on the moisture.

“You want to have at least adequate moisture. You don’t want it to be saturated and you don’t want it to be dead dry. Different plants require different water uptake. Some of your dry beans and wheat maybe require less than corn. Corn definitely is more on the thirsty side of things,” said Tyler Kralicek, agriculture and natural resources extension agent for Burleigh County.

The Extension Office said it looks like the early crops will turn out okay due to the precipitation this winter. They say if we do not get enough rain in the next few weeks, it could set some things back.

