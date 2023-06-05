Man charged with terrorizing after BPD says he pointed a gun at bar employees

Man charged with terrorizing in Burleigh County(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have a man in custody after they say he pointed a gun at bar employees Saturday night.

Authorities say 32-year-old Manuel Portillo Sanchez was told to leave a bar parking lot by employees.

Police say after Sanchez was told to leave, he pointed a gun toward the employees and then drove away.

Officers stopped the vehicle, and when they searched the car, they found two handguns.

Sanchez is charged with terrorizing.

