Kids fish with officers at Dickinson Cops and Bobbers

By Sara Berlinger
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Children in Dickinson were able to try their hand at fishing with help from some familiar faces.

The Dickinson Police Department hosted their annual Cops and Bobbers event Saturday morning at the Dickinson Dike.

The fishing experience allows youth to fish for free with their hometown heroes. With help from area sponsors, they provide free fishing poles, tackle boxes, and worms.

“They’re excited to get their fishing poles, they’re excited to get to fish, and they’re excited to get to hang out with the men and women of the Dickinson Police Department. It is so rewarding to be able to put on this event with our community members,” said Officer Taylor Peters, Dickinson Police.

Officer Peters said kids caught everything from a blue-gill to a catfish.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with arson
Spearfish woman charged with arson for Super Eight Hotel fire
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Teen, Joseph Stagnaro, unexpectedly passed away
A community is left “devastated, completely devastated” after sudden loss
power outage generic
Widespread power outage in Dickinson caused by lightning strike
Narcotics task force operation in Minot
Seven adults arrested in drug task force operation in Minot

Latest News

Fire truck
Fire at Mandan Landfill Sunday evening
books for Montana kids
Imagination Library of Montana launched with help from Dolly Parton
books for Montana kids
Imagination Library of Montana launched with help from Dolly Parton
Cops and Bobbers
Kids fish with officers at Dickinson Cops and Bobbers