Kids fish with officers at Dickinson Cops and Bobbers

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Children in Dickinson were able to try their hand at fishing with help from some familiar faces.

The Dickinson Police Department hosted their annual Cops and Bobbers event Saturday morning at the Dickinson Dike.

The fishing experience allows youth to fish for free with their hometown heroes. With help from area sponsors, they provide free fishing poles, tackle boxes, and worms.

“They’re excited to get their fishing poles, they’re excited to get to fish, and they’re excited to get to hang out with the men and women of the Dickinson Police Department. It is so rewarding to be able to put on this event with our community members,” said Officer Taylor Peters, Dickinson Police.

Officer Peters said kids caught everything from a blue-gill to a catfish.

