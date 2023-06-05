International Music Camp hosting indigenous culture events

DUNSEITH, N.D. (KMOT) – The International Music Camp is showcasing indigenous culture this week.

The camp is in the midst of its first ever Indigenous Culture Aesthetics Program, which runs through Tuesday.

Monday night, they’ll kick off their Festival of the Arts Concert Series, with a performance at 8 p.m. on the Burdick Center Main Stage.

Mary Louise Defender will share stories central to local indigenous cultures, along with dancers, singers and drummers.

You can find more information on the program on the IMC website.

