Imagination Library of Montana launched with help from Dolly Parton

MONTANA (KFYR) - Montana’s First Lady Susan Gianforte announced the statewide launch of the Imagination Library of Montana.

The first lady is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to get the program off the ground.

Parton herself announced the launch of this program in a special video clip just for Montanans.

Through the partnership, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library will provide a free book each month to any Montana child, up to five years old, who is registered with the organization. A child may be registered at imaginationlibrary.com.

