Getting ready for the 30th annual Buggies n' Blues in Mandan

Classic cars at Buggies and Blues
Classic cars at Buggies and Blues(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Preparation for the 30th Buggies n’ Blues in Mandan is happening this week. For the 30th celebration, the organizers are going to close off a part of Main Street. It will be closed Friday morning through the weekend for the classic car parade, food, business vendors, beer gardens, and block party.

“It is one of the larger car shows in the region, and this particular show itself brings in 500 plus vehicles to downtown Mandan. It allows people to see our downtown businesses and get re-aquatinted with Mandan at its events,” said Matt Schanadore with the Mandan Progress Organization.

