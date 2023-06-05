Four ND National Guard soldiers to be honored at Heroes Park in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Four North Dakota National Guard Soliders that died serving the country in Afghanistan and Iraq will be recognized at Heroes Park on Saturday, June 10.

They will be honored with a Fallen Solider Cross and Memorial Wall.

It will start at 10:30 a.m. at the Heroes Plaza.

Heroes Park was donated to Bismarck Parks and Recreation, and opened last year. It’s located at 5609 Smette Bend.

The event is open to the public and a free lunch will be held after at the Bismarck Amvets Club.

