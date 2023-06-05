Fire at Mandan Landfill Sunday evening

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A fire broke out at the Mandan Landfill about three miles west of the city Sunday.

Mandan Rural Fire Chief Lynn Gustin said Mandan Fire Department called in his crews for backup to help extinguish the flames.

He said he got the call around 5:30 p.m. for the garbage fire.

Gustin says there were no injuries and the crews have extinguished the flames.

He says the cause of the fire is undetermined.

