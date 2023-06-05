Fire at Hurdsfield chemical warehouse

HURDSFIELD, N.D. (KFYR) - Four fire departments responded to a structure fire in Hurdsfield over the weekend.

A fire was reported at the Hefty seed chemical warehouse on Saturday in the town 45 miles north of Steele.

Goodrich Rural Fire Department Chief Brian Galvin said in a Facebook post, crews arrived at the scene and encountered heavy smoke and were able to move two 1,000-pound propane tanks from the north side of the building.

A regional hazmat team from Bismarck Fire Department arrived to monitor air conditions from the smoke plume of the fire. Galvin states as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday the area 500 feet beyond the scene is measuring normal air quality.

Bowdon, Harvey and McClusky Fire Departments assisted in the call. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Chief Galvin is asking for any photos or videos anyone may have of the fire to send them to the Goodrich Rural Fire Department Facebook page.

